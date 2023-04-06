Fort Simpson, N.W.T., mom says video shows teacher's 'assault' on 4-year-old daughter

Warning: This story contains distressing details.

A mother in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., says she feels frustrated and unsupported months after an incident at Líídlįį Kúę Elementary School that she says left her four-year-old daughter violated and traumatized.

And Shannon Cazon says surveillance video she recently obtained from the school board backs up her account of what happened.

The incident on March 28 involved Cazon's daughter Aubrey allegedly being dragged across the elementary school parking by a teacher at the school. Soon after the alleged incident, a photo taken by a passerby began circulating online and was sent to a horrified Cazon.

That prompted an investigation by the Dehcho Divisional Education Council (DDEC). In late April, the DDEC told CBC the teacher had been fired.

But Cazon is frustrated that more hasn't been done to hold the teacher accountable for what she views as an assault on her daughter. She believes the fired teacher should also face criminal charges.

"It's very upsetting to know that that happened," Cazon said.

"From what we seen in the video, from what we heard in the video, it's pure assault. Pure assault on a four-year-old from a teacher, and we're absolutely upset about it."

The teacher has declined to speak to CBC News. CBC is not naming the teacher at this time due to the nature of the claims and the fact that charges have not been laid.

CBC News has reviewed three surveillance videos shared by Cazon that appear to show the incident in March.

WATCH | Video surveillance of Fort Simpson schoolyard

Warning: This video includes distressing content

Video surveillance of Fort Simpson schoolyard Duration 6:27 Video surveillance shows an incident at Líídlįį Kúę Elementary School in Fort Simpson, where a teacher allegedly dragged a four-year-old student across a parking lot.

One six-minute video, with muffled audio, appears to show the school's snowy playground. A child is seen playing in the distance, on a snowbank by the front entrance.

About halfway through the video, the teacher is seen walking toward the child, who runs away. The teacher briefly gives chase before appearing to grab the child's hood as the child lets out a shriek.

"Get up," the teacher is heard saying, before starting to drag the child across the parking lot toward the camera. She pauses a few times to ask the child if they "want to walk yet."

The two move out of the camera frame before a child is heard crying and shrieking. The noise stops as the two enter the school.

CBC News contacted RCMP about the incident and the surveillance video.

Police said they did a thorough investigation and had determined that "charges are not warranted in this matter," adding that they could not discuss specifics.

In an email to CBC News, RCMP Cpl. Matt Halstead also referred to Section 43 of the Criminal Code, which states that schoolteachers, parents and other caregivers are justified in using force "if the force does not exceed what is reasonable under the circumstances."

Halstead also referred to the use of surveillance video as part of an investigation.

"Video is limited in that it often does not capture the entirety of an incident or is unable to provide context to the actions depicted. A thorough investigation involves considering not only what can be seen on the video but what cannot be seen or heard," he wrote.

Cazon said it's been hard for her to stop thinking about the surveillance video and how she believes her daughter was violated and traumatized.

Cazon was sent a photo of the incident soon after it happened last March. (Submitted by Shannon Cazon)

She's also troubled by how many people in her community have rallied to support the former teacher.

"People chose to believe that it's a game, and people chose to believe that she did nothing wrong," Cazon said. "It takes a community to raise a child, well it takes a community to abuse one too."

Cazon said she would like to see more support from community leaders, especially the chiefs. She said she reached out to Chief Kele Antoine of Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation and offered to show him and council the video but she hasn't heard anything back.

She hasn't received the response she feels she should have expected from her MLA Shane Thompson either.

"It's sad that our MLA hasn't come forward and said anything or spoke about the incident. All he continuously said is that 'I'm not taking sides,'" Cazon said.

However, she's grateful for the support she received from the Dehcho Grand Chief Herb Norwegian and the DDEC.

"We're doing everything that's right to stand by our four-year-old and to make sure this never happens to a child, ever. And it shouldn't have happened," Cazon said.