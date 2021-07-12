Drum dancing under the midnight sun: Łı́ı́dlı̨ Kų́ę́ commemorates Treaty 11

Drum dancing under the midnight sun: Łı́ı́dlı̨ Kų́ę́ commemorates Treaty 11
'It's been really fun. I'm really enjoying myself,' said one man who drove in from Yellowknife
The sound of drums reverberated through the arbour in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., as people danced into the early hours of Saturday and Sunday morning.
Łı́ı́dlı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation hosted events to commemorate the centennial anniversary of Treaty 11.
Drum dances were only one of the many activities planned for the past week.
Inside the community's recreation centre, canvas tents were set up to hold activities, like elder discussions, a Dene photobooth, youth and adult talent shows, moosehide tanning workshops and creative workshops.
People gathered in Fort Simpson from different areas, including Frank Hope, who drove up from Yellowknife.
It's been awhile since he's been able to gather with everyone. He said he felt spiritually full after reconnecting, and speaking his language.
"It's been really fun. I'm really enjoying myself," said Hope.