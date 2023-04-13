Fort Simpson, N.W.T., teacher no longer employed by school board after incident involving student

A teacher in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., involved in an incident last month with a young student is no longer working for the local school board.

On March 28, a teacher allegedly dragged Shannon Cazon's four-year-old daughter across the parking lot of Líídlįį Kúę Elementary School.

A few days later, a friend of Cazon's posted a photo on Facebook depicting the child being pulled by the hood of her jacket. It was circulated widely within and outside the community.

"The photo is damaging — it says a lot," Cazon said at the time .

Dehcho Divisional Education Council (DDEC) superintendent Philippe Brulot told CBC earlier this month there was an investigation underway and that the teacher in question was no longer "in the classroom."

In an email to the CBC on Friday, Brulot confirmed that "the employee is no longer working with the DDEC."

"However, I will not be commenting further on personnel matters," he wrote.

Cazon said her daughter has been attending kindergarten in Wrigley, N.W.T., since the incident but she hopes to integrate her back into Líídlįį Kúę Elementary School next school year.

Cazon said she is working with the DDEC to make that happen.

"I'm very relieved to know that [the] DDEC supported us through this entire investigation and throughout the whole incident and they took it very, very serious," said Cazon.

Shannon Cazon and her daughter Aubrey Moses. Cazon went looking for answers this month after her 4-year-old daughter was allegedly dragged by a teacher across the parking lot of Líídlįį Kúę Elementary School. The teacher no longer works for the school board, an official confirmed on Friday. (Submitted by Shannon Cazon)

Cazon said she and her immediate family are now focused on doing what they can to support her daughter. Then, they'll think about the next steps.

"We're just taking it one day at a time," said Cazon. "We've been keeping our heads up, we've been moving forward in the best way we possibly can."

Reached on the phone by CBC, the teacher involved declined to comment citing legal advice.