Fort Simpson students return to in-person learning on Monday

Students in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., will return to the classroom for in-person learning on Monday.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the Líídlįį Kúę Elementary School (LKES).

"The [Fort Simpson District Education Authority] has reconsidered and the schools will both be open starting on Monday, Jan. 31st," the post reads.

This includes students attending LKES and Líídlįį Kúę Regional High School.

Students haven't been in the classroom for the entire month.

Both schools were initially scheduled to return from the holidays on Jan. 3, but this was pushed back a week due to an influx of COVID-19 cases into the N.W.T. over the holidays.

Then schools were moved to online learning as 13 staff "were out of commission," another public notice reads.

The initial plan was to resume in-person learning on Jan. 24, but this was delayed after consultation with community leadership, the notice reads.

Management plan

The territorial government no longer issues the number of cases by community, but as of Friday there are 141 total active cases in the Dehcho region.

But the territorial government provided a COVID-19 management plan for school settings.

The plan has guidelines for different scenarios, although most have the same results.

Essentially if a COVID-19 outbreak is affecting less than 10 per cent of the school's population, students and staff unaffected can remain in school.

Those affected who are vaccinated will need to self-monitor for seven days and those unvaccinated will need to self-isolate for seven days.

All affected students will be given two rapid tests and are required to report positive results to 811.

If the outbreak affects more than 10 per cent of the school's population, the Department of Education, Culture and Employment will be contacted for next steps, the plan reads.