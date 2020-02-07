RCMP investigate 3 break-ins at Fort Simpson post office
RCMP in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., are asking for the public's help with a series of break-ins that happened over the last several months at the local post office.
Several items were stolen from various packages in 2019
RCMP in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., are investigating after three break-ins at the local post office in the past five months.
Police say the break-ins at the Fort Simpson Canada Post office happened in September, November, and most recently in December, according to a press release sent out Friday afternoon.
Each time, RCMP say several items were stolen from various packages.
During one of the incidents, police say a pair of high-top, brown leather DC brand shoes were stolen.
Police are asking anyone with information on these break-ins is asked to contact the detachment at 867 695-1111.