RCMP investigate 3 break-ins at Fort Simpson post office
RCMP in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., are asking for the public's help with a series of break-ins that happened over the last several months at the local post office.

The Canada Post office in Fort Simpson. RCMP say the break-ins happened on Sept. 3, 2019, Nov. 25, 2019 and Dec. 19, 2019. (John Last/CBC)

RCMP in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., are investigating after three break-ins at the local post office in the past five months.

Police say the break-ins at the Fort Simpson Canada Post office happened in September, November, and most recently in December, according to a press release sent out Friday afternoon.

Each time, RCMP say several items were stolen from various packages. 

During one of the incidents, police say a pair of high-top, brown leather DC brand shoes were stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information on these break-ins is asked to contact the detachment at 867 695-1111.

