RCMP investigate 3 break-ins at Fort Simpson post office

RCMP in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., are investigating after three break-ins at the local post office in the past five months.

Police say the break-ins at the Fort Simpson Canada Post office happened in September, November, and most recently in December, according to a press release sent out Friday afternoon.

Each time, RCMP say several items were stolen from various packages.

During one of the incidents, police say a pair of high-top, brown leather DC brand shoes were stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information on these break-ins is asked to contact the detachment at 867 695-1111.