North

Solo flier unharmed after crashing plane 45 minutes out of Fort Simpson, N.W.T.

A 52-year-old man is safe and sound after the plane he was flying crashed and was found upside down about 45 minutes flying time from Fort Simpson, N.W.T. 

52-year-old pilot reported uninjured after crashing 45 kilometres northwest of Jean Marie River

Fort Simpson RCMP said they received a report about the plane crash Tuesday morning, and were able to join a charter flight to rescue the pilot, the plane's lone passenger. (CBC)

A news release from Fort Simpson RCMP said they received a report about the crash at 9 a.m. Tuesday, after the pilot sent an SOS message with his Garmin communication device. 

The single engine plane crashed in a remote area, about 45 kilometres northeast of Jean Marie River. 

RCMP from Fort Simpson joined a charter helicopter flight to rescue the man. 

He was found unharmed and taken back to Fort Simpson. 

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

