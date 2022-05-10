Solo flier unharmed after crashing plane 45 minutes out of Fort Simpson, N.W.T.

A 52-year-old man is safe and sound after the plane he was flying crashed and was found upside down about 45 minutes flying time from Fort Simpson, N.W.T.

A news release from Fort Simpson RCMP said they received a report about the crash at 9 a.m. Tuesday, after the pilot sent an SOS message with his Garmin communication device.

The single engine plane crashed in a remote area, about 45 kilometres northeast of Jean Marie River.

RCMP from Fort Simpson joined a charter helicopter flight to rescue the man.

He was found unharmed and taken back to Fort Simpson.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.