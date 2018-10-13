Meet the candidates running for council in Fort Simpson and Norman Wells

Six communities in the Northwest Territories will head to the polls Oct. 15, including Norman Wells and Fort Simpson. While candidates for mayor in both communities participated in live debates on The Trailbreaker, we asked candidates for council to tell us a bit about themselves, their priorities, and why voters should tick their name on election day.

Here are their replies, in their own words.

Responses received by CBC are listed in alphabetical order and have been edited for clarity and style. If you are a candidate for council in the N.W.T.'s upcoming municipal elections and would like to have your response included, please email garrett.hinchey@cbc.ca.

Fort Simpson

Kirby Groat

I am married and we have lived in Fort Simpson for over 34 years. I have been in private enterprise, operating various businesses most of the time we have lived in Fort Simpson. At present we operate Deh Cho Suites and the Ice Breaker Lounge.

I was on village council about 20 years ago, and feel my previous experience can help our community now and moving forward.

My priorities are:

Working to release leased land located in the village boundary to be purchased by tenants.

Promote Fort Simpson as an appealing place to live and commute to various fly in/fly out jobs. Our recreation facilities are top quality and continually expanding.

With the shrinking budget of all levels of government it is going to be necessary to reduce operating costs without impacting services too badly.

Clayton Moreau​

(Submitted) I'm 39, born and raised in Fort Simpson, recently married, and a business owner. As to why I'm running? I was asked to.

My priorities are to learn as much as I can with the time I have, to see what kind of long-term planning the village has, and listen.

I usually don't say much. I listen, and I love to learn.

Michael Rowe

(Submitted) My name is Michael Rowe. I was born in Yellowknife but grew up in Fort Simpson. I am running for council to help improve the quality of life for our residents.

My goal over the next 3 years is to finish the chip seal project and work with local groups to provide a healthy and safe environment for our youth to grow up in.

Thank you very much and have a great day.

Norman Wells

Jean Paul (JP) Bernard

(Submitted) Having moved to Norman Wells in January of 2007, I have decided to run for council so I can be an active participant in helping the council of Norman Wells work together in planning for the long-term future for all community members. Through co-operation and communication with all stakeholders, I will work hard to facilitate viable solutions in order to meet the diverse needs of our population.

By ensuring effective communication and transparency, citizens will be informed as to the goals and objectives of town council, hopefully increasing engagement and input in making long-term plans for our town's future. Rebuilding the partnerships is the first step in building a positive future for Norman Wells for years to come.

I am dependable, dedicated, honest, and will work hard to ensure that I serve the residents of Norman Wells efficiently and effectively.

Alexis Peachey​

(Submitted) I am 36 years old and a homeowner in Norman Wells. I have served on several local association boards in different capacities, volunteered at community functions and have worked with the same company for over 12 years as office manager. I am dependable, a team player, skilled at problem solving, have the ability to multitask and enjoy continually learning and expanding my knowledge on many subjects.

I moved to Norman Wells August 2003 to work for six weeks. Although many things may have changed in the 15 years since, Norman Wells being a place of acceptance of individual differences and strong community involvement hasn't.

I am running for a position on council because I want to be a part of a change. I am speaking of the change needed for the council and administration to earn trust and respect back from residents. It is going to be a steep hill to climb, but with transparency of council meetings and communication with taxpayers, that relationship can be restored.

If elected to serve, three top priorities I have are: transparency of council and decisions made on behalf of residents; creating a working relationship with the Norman Wells Land Corporation to be advised on their self-government mandates and what is best for all residents of Norman Wells; and ensuring that the youth have a voice — engaging them regarding programs that are geared to their present and future growth as members of our community.

There are several candidates for council in Fort Simpson and Norman Wells that have not sent responses to CBC. To see a full list of candidates from both communities, click here.