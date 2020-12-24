'Very disappointed': Chief calls on N.W.T. gov't to pause Fort Simpson lifting liquor limits

The chief of the Lı́ı́dlılı Kų́ę́ First Nation is calling on the N.W.T. government to pause the lifting of liquor restrictions in Fort Simpson that have been in place for nearly 50 years.

These restrictions were lifted last week after residents voted overwhelmingly in favour of removing them in November.

Chief Gerald Antoine says he wants the territory's finance minister, Caroline Wawzonek, to pause the loosening of the liquor restrictions until she has the chance to meaningfully consult with Dene about the decision.

"I'm very disappointed with the GNWT administration. The dealings in this matter impact the health, safety and well-being of Dene families — and are of urgent concern."

'No evidence the GNWT has worked with Dene'

Since 1972 people in the community were limited to purchasing no more than a litre of hard alcohol and 12 beers a day, or a similar equivalent.

"The effects of colonization in the N.W.T. are well-documented and the resulting pain of multigenerational trauma is evident in the level of addictions experienced within our Dene community," he said.

Antoine said the territorial government promised to work with them and agreed to restrict the sale of alcohol while they worked to address alcohol addictions and emerging negative harms.

"Their approach is from the top down, lack of culturally appropriate services, and available services are inadequate. And so it does not reflect the 1970s promise to work with us," he said.

Antoine says his concerns about the plebiscite have been communicated to the finance minister's office on multiple occasions.

There was insufficient consultation with Lı́ı́dlılı Kų́ę́ First Nation, he said, and no consultation happened with the surrounding communities.

"We also gave them an opportunity to commit that they will work with us and also to provide the adequate services and funding," he said.

The territory currently has no residential treatment centre for addictions. Residents must travel south to receive help.

Umesh Sutendra, spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Services, told CBC it is supporting Indigenous governments in delivering land-based healing through the On the Land Healing Fund. Earlier this month, Dehcho First Nations also announced its 30-day land-based healing program.

"Facility-based addictions treatment is available and referrals can be accessed via the Community Counselling Program," Sutendra said.

'My people are very, very disappointed'

Antoine told CBC last week he had given Minister Wawzonek the opportunity to sit down and talk about these issues, but hadn't heard back yet.

"I'm very disappointed. My people are very, very disappointed," he said at the time.

Wawzonek told CBC she spoke with Antoine on Monday, making an offer to sit down and discuss the issue further.

She said under the territory's Liquor Act, she doesn't have any discretion on whether to run a plebiscite or not, and is obligated under the act to enact whatever decision has been made.

"I'm sympathetic that they are saying … it's actually not something I actually have any choice in the matter on," she said.

Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek told CBC that under the territory's Liquor Act, she doesn't have any discretion on whether to run a plebiscite or not, and is obligated to enact whatever decision has been made. (Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada)

Wawzonek said that over the summer and through the fall, the Department of Finance has been looking over the act, before putting it up for public consultation this spring.

"We are doing the Liquor Act review and I have communicated that to them. And from my end, at least right now, that's really the best that I can do to try to be responsive," she said.

She said she hopes to learn the views of communities across the territory to be able to best reflect their views on the act.

"I know there's frustration around this vote. I don't want to fixate on that. I want to actually find solutions to the underlying issue, which is addiction treatment, trauma, trauma treatment, and moving into a healthier community," she said.

The Department of Finance says more details about how people can engage with the review of the Liquor Act will be published in the coming weeks.