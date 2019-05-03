Fort Simpson Historical Society gives sneak peek into new heritage centre

The Fort Simpson Historical Society is ready to give the public a chance to check out its growing collection of photographs, paintings and other pieces of art made by people in the area over the years.

The society is hosting an open house at its Dehcho Heritage Centre on Saturday.

"It's been an ongoing project and so now it's come to the point where we are opening the doors," said Martina Norwegian, the president of the historical society.

"But we're only having an open house because we need funding to have it open all the time, with workers and things."

Norwegian said the society still needs to submit proposals and funding applications to keep its doors open.

Martina Norwegian is the president of the Fort Simpson Historical Society. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC)

The society is using Fort Simpson's former rectory, which it has renovated, to house the heritage centre. The first floor will feature a gift shop filled with locally made jewelry and crafts, as well as historical art created by the former arts society Nats'enenlu.

"It's an honour to see their work on display again," said Norwegian.

The heritage centre will also feature an exhibition of northern lights photos by Todd Noseworthy as well.

The public will have the chance to participate in one of the exhibits.

"We have all kinds of photos, lots of black and white photos that are not identified," said Norwegian. "That's one of our projects that's going to be continuously running, to see if people recognize them."

She said she hopes people stop by on Saturday to see the potential of what the heritage centre could someday be.

Doors open on Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.