Fort Simpson, N.W.T., man reconnects with family that fled Sudan 

Muaz Hassan struggled to put words together when trying to describe the relief he felt seeing with his wife and children after they fled Sudan.

The longtime resident and councillor from Fort Simpson, N.W.T., has spent nearly a month overseas trying to get his family out of the war-torn country.

He spoke to The Trailbreaker host Hilary Bird Monday morning from Oman, where his family arrived from Ethiopia.

After fleeing Sudan to the Ethiopian border, Hassan said family members took a flight to the capital Addis Ababa.

"They stayed in Addis Ababa for three days because in Ethiopia … they don't allow you to get in the country unless you have a visa to another country," he said. "That's why I did the Oman visa, which is a visitor visa. It's only one month … My plan is to get them at least out to safety."

Conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group, erupted in Sudan in mid-April. Since then, the conflict has displaced 2.5 million people, including 560,000 who have fled to other countries. The conflict has seen several ceasefires, which have all been broken.

Much of the fighting has been in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, where Hassan's family has a home.

Hassan said many men have been taken hostage when trying to navigate the city, but sometimes women can move more easily.

"It depends. It's a luck situation," he said. And it's one his wife and other women in his family had to attempt to recover their passports and other important documents.

"It took them two or three days to do that trip and usually it's like four hours," he said.

"They told me that they even had to sleep in the bus terminal because you have to take public transport, you can't take any other means of transportation to wherever you are going and that's the safest way."

Seeking residency

Now Hassan says he's trying to go through the residency process in this country for his family.

So far, he says he's received support from Nahendeh MLA Shane Thompson and N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane.

"At least they stood with me morally and ethically," he said.

Still, he wishes Canada would have a quicker process for accepting Sudanese refugees.

In late May, Canada announced temporary measures to accept refugees who have left Sudan since April 15, have made it outside of the country and have a family member who is a Canadian citizen.

Those who qualify will have their application processed on a priority basis. They would also be exempt from paying for a work or study permit, or for permanent residency, but only if they arrive before July 15.

While Hassan is thankful for his family being able to get out of Sudan, he's still worried about many other family members still caught in the conflict, including his parents, siblings and their families.

"I tried to cross the border to Sudan and I couldn't find anywhere," he said. "I have to find a way to get them out … It's a family, you know? I have to protect my family."