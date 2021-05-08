Evacuation order made for Fort Simpson island residents

Officials have ordered Fort Simpson island residents to evacuate.

An order posted to the community's Facebook page states:

"Please be advised that due to rising floodwaters an evacuation order has been issued for island residents in Fort Simpson. Residents are required to register at the Recreation Centre before evacuating. For those individuals requiring assistance evacuating please proceed to the Recreation Centre or call 867-695-3300 and transportation will be provided."

Updates posted to the community's website say water levels on the Mackenzie River reached 13.9 metres around 10:25 a.m., and that as of 7:45 a.m. residents could see ambulances and buses transporting elders off the island in the territory's Dehcho region.

Officials had set up a spot at the Recreation Centre where residents, as of 9 a.m., could register for evacuation procedures. People who are self-isolating are asked to call the registration desk instead.

Fort Simpson Mayor Sean Whelly spoke with CBC host Marc Winkler on The Weekender Saturday morning, saying the focus earlier was on elders living in their health care facility or those who receive care at home.

Those receiving care at home will be relocated to the Bannockland Inn, a short distance south of the island but within the community of Fort Simpson, said Whelly. Those living in long-term care are being moved to other facilities in Norman Wells and Hay River, he said.

Officials in Fort Simpson say they're being "proactive" by evacuating elders after water levels hit 13.5 metres, instead of waiting until 14 metres. (Submitted by Sean Whelly)

Whelly said water levels have only reached this height five of six times in the past 40 years.

"This year, we're evacuating elders at 13.5 [metres] .... given what we know about the starting high level of the Mackenzie we thought we'd be a little more proactive this year and not have ourselves racing around at 14 [metres].

There are limited methods of transportation in the community, said Whelly, but they have some "breathing room" because it's the weekend.

Other communities in th N.W.T. are also monitoring rising water levels, including Hay River, Fort Providence and Jean Marie River.