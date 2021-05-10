700 people in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., displaced by flood, mayor says

An estimated 700 people have been displaced from their homes in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., the mayor said Monday morning, after the community of about 1,200 was flooded during seasonal ice breakup over the weekend.

"There's basically people all over the place," Mayor Sean Whelly told CBC Radio's The Trailbreaker.

He said some residents have gone to stay with relatives or friends elsewhere, while others have found dry spots in the bush to set up camps.

A final evacuation order was issued in Fort Simpson at about 3 p.m. on Sunday. Whelly said that about 60 people had stayed in the community after the evacuation, but most then left when the power went out.

He said the river level on Monday morning was at about 15 metres, the threshold for a general evacuation, and about the same as it had been on Sunday night. Roads in the community are underwater, he said, and some houses have been "inundated" by water.

"There's some places that are quite badly damaged," Whelly said.

A flooded road in Fort Simpson on Saturday. (Submitted by Val Nahanni)

He said residents were mostly dealing with the situation, but "they're anxious to see just how high this river might go."

Fort Simpson sits at the confluence of the Liard and McKenzie Rivers. By Monday morning, only the ice on the Liard River had given way. Whelly said his community is watching the ice on the McKenzie anxiously.

"We can hope that the McKenzie doesn't come right now. Because if it does, then we definitely have a whole lot more problems," he said.

'What we're going to do here, I don't know'

Homes in Jean Marie River have also been damaged by water and contaminated with fuel after the Mackenzie River flooded that community of about 75 people over the weekend, according to the community's chief.

Chief Stanley Sanguez of the Jean Marie River First Nation told the CBC the band office and the school — in the lower-lying downtown area — were also affected.

Speaking on Monday morning, Sanguez grew emotional as he looked around.

"What we're going to do here, I don't know," he said. "We try to hack it out as much as we can ... I think it's broken me."

Sanguez said earlier that cell service had been restored in Jean Marie River early Sunday afternoon, but they still didn't have power because the power plant has also been damaged by water and fuel.

Doug Prendergast, manager of communications for the Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC), said power to the community was intentionally turned off on Friday night.

"If the water goes down, then I'm hopeful we get the power hooked back up," Sanguez said.