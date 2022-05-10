Flood risk in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., 'officially over,' emergency group declares

The risk of flooding in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., is "officially over," according to the Emergency Management Organization.

The river may continue to ebb and flow, but they are "confident" that it will not flood, said a public notice issued by the village on Wednesday morning.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the water level in Fort Simpson was 9.3 metres and dropping.

"There is still quite a bit of ice yet to come on the Mackenzie River and the water level may rise when that comes but we are confident that the risk of water rising to flood level is over," the public notice reads.

After flooding uprooted hundreds of residents in the community last year, Kevin Corrigan, Fort Simpson's senior administrative officer, said there was a huge buildup for spring breakup this year.

Although flood risk has subsided in Fort Simpson, Corrigan said they're "watching anxiously" what's happening in Hay River and Fort Liard.

"It's heartbreaking to see what they're going through right now," said Corrigan. "We will be ready to assist and help in any way we can."