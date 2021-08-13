Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation First Nation elections set, candidates announced

Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation in Fort Simpson has set Aug. 23 as the election date for chief and council, and released the list of eligible candidates.

Absent from that list is current Chief Gerald Antoine who will not be standing for re-election.

Earlier Thursday his candidacy for new national chief of the Dene Nation was announced on Facebook. Antoine will challenge incumbent Norman Yakeleya for the position. The next Dene Nation national chief will be elected on Sept. 15.

In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon the Łı́ı́dlı̨ Kų́ e First Nation listed five people as candidates for chief:

Kele Charles Antoine.

Olinto Beaulieu.

William MC Michaud.

Herb Norwegian.

Hilda Tsetso.

Fourteen candidates are also standing for election to council. They are competing for eight seats.

According to the press release, a public forum is scheduled for Aug. 17 at the Fort Simpson recreation centre.

Advance polling will be held on Aug. 19 in the Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation office boardroom from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Elections will take place on Aug. 23 at the recreation centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.