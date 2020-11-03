Fort Simpson ferry loses power, gets stuck in ice
The Liard River ferry in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., is stuck about 200 metres offshore after the vessel lost power in one engine Monday.
The Liard River ferry in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., is stuck about 200 metres offshore after the vessel lost power in one engine on Monday due to river ice conditions.
Crews were repositioning the MV Lafferty to dock it for the winter when the incident happened, according to an N.W.T Department of Infrastructure spokesperson.
"We are in the process of securing a winch line to the vessel. Heavy snow and poor visibility have prevented the vessel from being moved," said Greg Hanna, in an email to CBC.
He said there were no passengers on board, but crew members have remained on the vessel.
Hanna said all are safe as they have heat, water, food and communication devices.
