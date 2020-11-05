Skip to Main Content
Fort Simpson ferry removed from ice after being stuck since Monday
The ferry stuck in the Liard River's frozen waters earlier this week is now free, the N.W.T. government says, and the vessel is on shore.

Crews were repositioning MV Lafferty to dock it for winter when it got stuck

The Liard River ferry in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., was stuck in ice on Monday but it, along with its crew, is now safe on shore, the Department of Infrastructure said Thursday. (Government of Northwest Territories)

The ferry that was stuck in the Liard River's frozen waters earlier this week is now free, the Northwest Territories government says.

Crews were repositioning the MV Lafferty to dock it for the winter on Monday when the ferry got stuck about 200 metres offshore. (Matilda Antoine)

The vessel in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., is now on shore, according to a post on Twitter from the Department of Infrastructure Thursday morning.

Crews were repositioning the MV Lafferty to dock it for the winter on Monday when the ferry got stuck about 200 metres offshore. The vessel lost power in one engine due to river ice conditions, according to a department spokesperson.

There were no passengers on board, but crew members remained on the vessel.

All were safe and supplied with heat, water, food and communication devices.

The crew was switched out on Wednesday to relieve the initial workers on board, with the help of Arctic Response Canada since travel over ice was required.

A helicopter also brought in additional supplies.

The department says winch lines had been attached to the ferry to help get it out.

