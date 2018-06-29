High, fast water closes ferry at Fort Simpson

The Liard River ferry at Fort Simpson, N.W.T., has been closed since Thursday morning.

The Department of Infrastructure stopped the MV Lafferty from running due to high and fast moving water, and because debris like logs could clog the ferry's props.

Traffic has been backed up opposite of Fort Simpson.

Dustin Dewar, the Dehcho regional manager for highway operations, said they're hopeful the ferry will be running again by this weekend.

"That being said, there is additional water and rain forecasted in the Upper Liard, which is in B.C. so that hits Fort Simpson in about four days," he said. "So we could see a recurring event and rotating closures."

The Liard River ferry crossing (MV Lafferty) remains closed until further notice due to river conditions.

On Friday morning the Department of Infrastructure tweeted that the ferry is still closed until further notice.

The ferry being out could hamper a number of events happening in Fort Simpson over the long weekend, including a baseball tournament, a hand games tournament and the annual Open Sky Festival.