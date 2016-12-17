Fort Simpson dad says asking for help at Christmas made 'a world of difference'

Brandon Buggins is not one to ask for help.

The father of three from Fort Simpson, N.W.T., considers himself a "standalone guy." He's worked since he was 16 years old.

But 2016 was a tough year. Buggins was out of work and the odd welding jobs he was picking up weren't enough to support his family — and Christmas was coming.

It was at the local Northern Store that an ad caught his eye: the Deh Cho Friendship Centre was giving out food hampers.

"I was kind of embarrassed even to ask, first-hand, what the hampers were about," said Buggins. "I've never actually had to ask for help for a hamper or anything along that line."

To this day, since then, I donate to the food bank. - Brandon Buggins

After talking to some friends however, he learned some of them, too, had used the food bank during difficult times.

Buggins went for it. He asked for a hamper and "it made a world of difference," he said.

"It actually uplifted my spirits a bit. It made me feel a lot better about myself because I actually went out and I actually asked for help."

'A total blessing'

The hamper's food supplemented the Buggins family Christmas dinner. The basket contained some surprises, as well — a gift for each of the three children.

Those presents were "a total blessing," said Buggins. "I didn't expect that at all."

The experience made Buggins think about his own parents.

As a child, his parents provided for him. "What I had to go through just kind of really put in perspective what my parents went through [when I was] growing up," he said.

"It was great at that moment and I'm very thankful for it," he said. "To this day, since then, I donate to the food bank."

Buggins hopes his story encourages others to ask for support when they're in need.

"If you're struggling with addictions, if you're struggling with anything, anything at all, just reach out and ask for help. It's not the end of the world," he said.

"Don't be shy about it, it makes a huge difference."