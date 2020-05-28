Fort Simpson councillor resigns, leaving vacant seat

Fort Simpson, N.W.T., councillor A.J. Augier has resigned, leaving the village council with an empty seat until the next election.

Augier did not attend Monday's council meeting but his resignation letter, dated Jan. 26, was heard in council.

Mayor Sean Whelly said that he believed the councillor "did not have issues with the council itself," but that he wanted to take advantage of another opportunity and had to resign as a result.

Whelly thanked Augier for his contributions and wished him well.

Council explored three different options for filling Augier's now-vacant seat.

The first option would be to go down the list of candidates who ran in the municipal election in 2018, electing the next person with the highest amount of votes. Council also considered holding a by-election, or leaving the seat vacant until the next election, six months from now.

Council opted to leave the seat vacant.

Whelly said that in the time it would take someone to be installed in the position, become acquainted with the portfolios of council, and familiar with roles and responsibilities, it would be near election time anyway.

"It's a question of whether it's worth someone's time to come in so late," Whelly said.

