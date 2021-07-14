2 cabins near Fort Simpson destroyed by out-of-control wildfire

The Northwest Territories Department of Environment and Natural Resources is warning people to take extra precautions after two cabins on Little Doctor Lake near Fort Simpson were destroyed in a wildfire over the weekend.

The fire, which is now about 6,500 hectares in size, was first detected on Saturday and was caused by lightning.

"Due to extreme fire behaviour and heavy smoke, crews were unable to access the fire until Sunday, when crews discovered the two burned cabins," wrote the government in a news release on Tuesday.

The fire, called FS-019, is now classified as out of control.

"Crews are assessing the risk to other values in the area and undertaking value protection efforts where required," said the release.

The N.W.T. government also included tips to protect property during fires.

It is advising residents to cut grass and remove brush and sticks from a 10-metre area around their home, and to consider a sprinkler system to keep the ground damp.

According to the N.W.T. government's wildfire updates page, there are currently 32 active fires in the territory, two of which began in the last 24 hours.