Fort Simpson building new playground and splashpad

Fort Simpson is getting a splash pad.

The community is also getting a new playground, which will replace the current one at Elephant Park.

The splash pad won't be opening until the late spring or early summer of 2022, but the new playground is expected to be complete in October.

So, by next summer, you can expect to see people of all ages busting out swimming suits and flip flops to stay cool.

A rendering of the new playground which will replace the current structure at the community's Elephant Park, which is expected to be complete in October. (Submitted by Andre Bolduc)

The community's recreation coordinator, Andre Bolduc, announced the details on Wednesday, after months of planning and preparation.

"We are really happy with the response ... I'm very excited," said Bolduc.

Bolduc thinks it might be the first splash pad in the territory, but regardless, he said it will be a fun way for families to spend time together, especially when the community hosts big gatherings.

The project will mostly be funded by the federal government, said Bolduc, with the village contributing a portion of the total costs.

Fort Simpson's Mayor Sean Whelly said he's also excited for the project.

He hopes it will "liven up the neighbourhood."

"We want to make sure everybody's getting a chance to experience some fun, get a little recreation at the same time," said Whelly.