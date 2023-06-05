Fort Resolution, N.W.T., council dismissed as administrator takes over

The N.W.T. government has officially dismissed Fort Resolution's council and appointed a municipal administrator to take over control of the hamlet of about 500 people.

The decision was not taken lightly, according to the territory's Department of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA). Nor was it a surprise — the territory announced its intention to do so about a month ago, alleging the community government was incapable of meeting its financial obligations.

Sonya Saunders, MACA's acting assistant deputy minister, previously told CBC News it was unclear how serious Fort Resolution's financial situation was. Figuring that out, she said, would be one of the jobs of the municipal administrator.

A job that is now in the hands of Shawn Stuckey.

MACA appointed Stuckey as Fort Resolution's administrator on Monday, noting he has a decade of experience as a chief administrative officer in Nunavut, Manitoba, and most recently Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.

His responsibilities include finishing a budget for the current fiscal year, coming up with a deficit recovery plan, and submitting outstanding financial audits and reports.

As the appointed administrator, Stuckey can perform duties under the Hamlets Act. Bylaws, budgets and the deficit recovery plan will need to be approved by MACA Minister Shane Thompson.

Once the minister is satisfied the hamlet's issues have been resolved, he can call for a new election.

In a statement, Thompson said Monday marked a "significant step for the Hamlet of Fort Resolution towards having a strong and stable community government."

Patrick Simon, who had been the hamlet's mayor, swiftly resigned after getting a letter from Thompson about the takeover last month — blaming the territory for meddling in the hamlet's governance and describing it as an act of "colonialism."