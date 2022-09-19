Former staff say workplace bullying drove them out of teaching in Fort Resolution, N.W.T.

Former staff at Deninu School in Fort Resolution, N.W.T., say they left the school due to workplace bullying, and parents say they're worried about the impact it's had on students.

At least seven staff members left the school at the end of the 2021-22 school year. CBC spoke to four of those teachers, some of whom asked not to be named for fear of reprisal. Collectively, they painted a picture of a work environment where bullying and toxic behaviour was rampant, with some alleging employees were discriminated against due to race or disability.

They told CBC they feel their concerns about threats regarding job security, accusations of misconduct, and verbal abuse were not taken seriously by the school board.

The board paints a different picture, saying any concerns that were raised were dealt with appropriately and denying that anyone was discriminated against.

Deninu School is the only school in Fort Resolution, a community of about 500. It offers K-12 to about 100 students.

Major turnover in 2014

This is the second time in less than 10 years that a large group of staff members have left their positions at the school. Former staff members told CBC that in 2014, approximately six teachers and staff left due to the toxic work environment.

Ted Moes, who was a teacher at Deninu School with his wife between 2006 and 2014, said the toxicity in the school ruined morale among staff and teachers, with the students and community being the real victims.

"In 2012, Deninu won the premier's award for best team in the territories. Two years later, the toxicity to which you allude had destroyed all that," Moes said.

Andreana Boucher, who started as a support assistant at Deninu School in 2019, left her position this past June.

She said she experienced bullying and harassment from staff at the school as well as from former superintendent Curtis Brown.

The playground at Deninu School in Fort Resolution. (Julie Plourde/Radio-Canada)

Brown told CBC he could not talk about personnel issues, as they are confidential, and did not provide a response regarding the allegations against him.

Boucher said bullying from staff members was brushed off by school leaders even when they witnessed it.

She said she raised concerns with school leaders about teacher conduct, as well as concerns that students weren't being supported enough to succeed academically, but ultimately nothing was done.

Other teachers told CBC the school was not a supportive work environment and felt like a battleground between two sides. Because of that hostile work environment, students' education suffered.

Two teachers who spoke with CBC were from other communities and said they were often openly told they didn't belong in Fort Resolution, with no intervention from their superiors. Another was from Fort Resolution but left due to the bullying they say they experienced.

The staff members CBC spoke to all say they complained to both the principal and superintendent at the time but nothing was done.

"I often felt like I was part of the problem for bringing up any issues," said Boucher. "Eventually I didn't feel comfortable bringing up any concerns."

Everything's running smoothly, education council says

Souhail Soujah is the new superintendent of the South Slave Divisional Education Council, which operates the school. Soujah took over the position from Brown, who was superintendent when the alleged incidents and complaints took place.

Soujah denied any sort of discrimination happened against staff members.

"We certainly do not hire or fire people willy-nilly, without due process or following the protocols outlined by the government," he said.

Soujah said he has heard people say that the school fired or demoted people due to disability, but dismissed that as "rumours and gossip."

"That is not true at all," he said. "That does not happen anywhere in Canada, as far as I know. We take those things seriously and we try to help find a place in the school that actually meets the needs of the individual."

Fort Resolution in early September. (Julie Plourde/Radio-Canada)

Soujah told CBC confidentiality prevents him from speaking about the specific complaints the school received, but said steps were taken behind the scenes to address staff concerns. He added the board does not shy away from these issues.

"I had no staff members come [to me] whose concerns haven't been resolved," said Soujah. He also said no new complaints have come from staff or the community since that time.

Soujah acknowledged some staff members left the school but said they did so for their own reasons: one wanted to live in a larger community and another wanted to be closer to family.

He also said some staff members did not have their contracts renewed because their performance didn't meet standards.

Soujah said he believes Brown would have been very good at responding to concerns.

"I know that Curtis is very diligent about the wellbeing of the schools," said Soujah. "He would never make a decision without the involvement of the [district education authority] and the school administration."

Soujah said the school is doing well now — it has hired new staff and is only down one teacher, but hopes to fill that position soon.

Soujah also said every decision at the school is approved by the district education authority, which represents the community. He said he sees this as an indication that the community is happy with the school.

Concerned parents call for change

Some parents disagree with Soujah's characterization of the situation.

Lisa Tudor, whose daughter is a student at Deninu School, said several parents approached her with concerns about how their children were being treated.

They formed a coalition to try to create change for their children approximately two months ago, at least partly in response to teachers and staff leaving and the impact that was having on the students.

Tudor had her own issues with the school administration and felt the need to help. She disagrees with the assertion that the education council stepped in to deal with issues that were brought forward.

Tudor said she reached out to Brown, the superintendent at the time, after her daughter was yelled at by a staff member. She said she never heard back from him.

"I phoned his office probably 20 times, I'm not exaggerating," said Tudor. "And I sent him multiple emails and he didn't respond once to me."

Tudor said she's not the only parent who had this response — in the coalition's first meeting, several parents claimed they reached out via email and phone to express their concerns but did not hear back.

They said parents wrote letters of concern to Brown about the school principal, and received a response that the principal would investigate. Parents said despite flagging that conflict of interest to Brown, the principal found no wrongdoing.

Part of the coalition's goal has been to reach out to elected officials in hopes of prompting change from the top. Tudor said they reached out to Deninu K'ue First Nation Chief Louis Balsillie, Métis president Arthur Beck, Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA Richard Edjericon and Education Minister R.J. Simpson.

Tudor said although Edjericon made promises to bring up the issues in the Legislative Assembly, the parents' coalition is still waiting to hear back regarding any real change.

Tudor said it's hard for the parents because they don't care about the politics — they care about the kids.

"We don't care about these little games that leaders play with each other," said Tudor. "We care about the lack of programming, the lack of support at the school, the dropout rate. This is all detrimental to these kids."

Things have improved more recently, though, Tudor said, adding this school year has felt better for her as a parent. She said she can now go into the school to talk to teachers and staff and there are more extracurricular activities available to students.

What is leadership doing?

Edjericon wasn't available for an interview by publishing time. However, in a July 25 email with the parents' coalition that was shared with CBC, Edjericon told them he planned to write to Minister Simpson about their concerns.

Edjericon wrote that Simpson would have the ability to dissolve the DEA board and appoint a new one if there's enough community support for it. He also suggested the parents' group could create a petition to dissolve the board, in accordance with the Education Act.

The new board, he said, could then "address all issues and concerns immediately."

Simpson told CBC he is aware of concerns that have been shared regarding Deninu School in Fort Resolution.

"While I cannot comment on human resource issues, I know that creating positive learning environments and improving student outcomes is a goal of the [government of the Northwest Territories], the South Slave Divisional Education Council, the Fort Resolution District Education Authority, and school staff and administration," he said in an email.

He also said the Department of Education, Culture and Employment has been in contact with the South Slave Divisional Education Council, and that the council superintendent recently met with Deninu School administration and staff and had productive discussions.

Tudor said the parent coalition is hoping for tangible change so that their children can continue to learn in a healthy environment.

"Everybody passes the buck here, nobody's willing to stick their neck out," said Tudor. "This is our kids we're talking about."