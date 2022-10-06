Search continues near Fort Resolution for man who went missing on the Slave River

A search-and-rescue effort continues for a Fort Resolution man who went missing on the Slave River earlier this week.

In a news release Thursday, RCMP said they received a report Monday that a 42-year-old man had fallen off a boat into the Slave River.

Though police aren't naming him, family members said George Giroux Jr. — an experienced hunter and guide who grew up hunting and fishing on the Slave River — was out hunting by boat with someone else.

Community members from Fort Resolution immediately launched a search with help from the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association.

Family members have been asking online for prayers as they continue to hold out hope for Giroux's safe return.

Police have been helping with the search, bringing in a police dog and searching by aerial drone and boat.

The RCMP said Thursday they were scaling back the aerial part of the search, but they will "continue to work with community volunteers" to help find the man.

As well, RCMP said they've been "in frequent contact with the man's family" and that they plan to continue to support them and provide updates.

"The Fort Resolution RCMP would like to thank the volunteer searchers and the community of Fort Resolution for their continued dedication and tireless efforts in this operation," the RCMP news release stated.