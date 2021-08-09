Young biker 'excited' for bike park coming to Fort Resolution, N.W.T.

Construction is expected to begin later this month on a pump track and progressive ramp set in Fort Resolution, N.W.T., and one of the young people living there says it will be a "great addition" to the community.

A pump track is a circuit of undulating ramps, banked turns and features designed to be ridden by riders generating momentum through body movements, instead of pedaling or pushing. It was originally designed for the mountain bike and BMX scene, and now is used for a variety of activities.

"It seems like it's going to be fun," Jendayi Lafferty-O'Reilly told CBC News.

The 14-year-old said she rides her bike regularly during the summer months, and the new park will give her and other children a reason to be outside and active.

"I'm excited," she said.

Todd Francis, senior administrative officer for the Hamlet of Fort Resolution, said the park is the first phase of a $250,000 plan to improve biking infrastructure in the community over the next five years.

"It's almost like a roller coaster," he explained. "[It] will have different types of undulation so you know, some short hills to test riders and some corners that are banked, so they can go in and sweep around."

Francis said the plan received approval from council in April this year.

A file photo of a pump track in a Dartmouth, Nova Scotia park. Jendayi Lafferty-O'Reilly, 14, says a similar track being built in Fort Resolution, N.W.T., will give her and other young people a reason to be outside and active. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The Ontario-based Canadian Ramp Company is expected to begin installing the park on August 23, next to the skate park they built in the hamlet a few years ago, said Francis.

The company's installation supervisor, Brian Kuney, said the pump track will be made out of marine grade lumber and fibreglass, while the features of the adjoining bike track will be built out of galvanized steel frames and covered in red cedar plank lumber.

The pump track takes up a space of about 54-feet by 54-feet and is geared toward all kinds of riders, including those on skateboards, scooters and roller blades, he said.

The progressive bike ramp portion, said Kuney, would have a total length of about 900 feet and would be intended more for those on bikes.

Francis said the work is supposed to take about two weeks.

"The skateboard park here has been well received, not only by Fort Resolution residents but a lot of people from Hay River, the kids from Hay River, will use the skateboard park as well."

Lafferty-O'Reilly said she went to the skate park a lot last year, but this year she's been ATVing and quadding instead.

Francis said the hamlet is trying to make the area a recreational "focal point" in town, and pointed to its proximity to the youth centre and outdoor pool as well.

The park is costing the community about $50,000.

Francis said the plan is to invest $50,000 each year for five years — for a total of $250,000 — with the following four years to be focused on building mountain bike trails that would loop around the shore and wooded areas before returning to the track and skate park.