Public health signs in Fort Resolution are reminder of COVID-19 best practices

If you drive down the streets of Fort Resolution, N.W.T., you'll see big white signs with COVID-19 public health notices on them.

They're meant to catch your eye.

Six signs are spread out on lawns in front of the hamlet's major landmarks, including Northern Store and the recreation centre. The signs share messages like "practice safe social distancing" and "stay home, except for essential needs, don't visit."

"We want to remind people that those things are still important ... and one way of doing that is sticking it in their face." - Tom Beaulieu, former SAO for Fort Resolution

The messages are taken from the advice of Dr. Kami Kandola, the N.W.T.'s chief public health officer, and other public health experts across the country.

Tom Beaulieu, the hamlet's former senior administrative officer who worked on the campaign, said the signs are a constant reminder of the N.W.T.'s public health orders as the pandemic stretches on, and complacency starts to set in.

"After a while, what happens is individuals forget," Beaulieu told CBC. "I'm not running into the house everyday now to wash my hands, but I should be.

"We want to remind people that those things are still important … and one way of doing that is sticking it in their face."

Signs help inform those without social media, TV

The hamlet wanted to keep the signs simple so nothing could distract from the message: that everyday behaviours, like washing your hands, can make a difference in the global fight against COVID-19.

"Earlier on, when we were learning about COVID-19 … those were the things that worked," mayor Patrick Simon said, referring to the tips written on the signs.

Another sign reminds Fort Resolution residents to wear a mask to protect the most vulnerable during the pandemic. (Anna Desmarais/CBC )

"If you do these things, you make a lot of headway when dealing with [the pandemic]," he said.

The notices are helpful, Simon continued, for those that might not hear public health information over social media or TV.

Messaging 'more relevant' than ever

As Canada grapples with the second wave of coronavirus, Simon said getting the right information to his community is more relevant than ever.

Earlier this year, Fort Resolution became the only N.W.T. community outside Yellowknife and Inuvik to register a positive COVID-19 case.

Another case, or even a COVID-related death, could be devastating to the community, Simon said.

The signs will stay up until the border restrictions are struck down, or until Fort Resolution feels safe again.