27-year-old killed in Fort Resolution, local man charged with murder

A Fort Resolution man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 27-year-old man in the community on Sunday.

Officers found the victim unresponsive late in the evening on Canada Day, according to an RCMP news release issued Tuesday.

"The male was confirmed deceased by a local medical practitioner in the community," the statement said.

Chad Beck, 30, is being held in custody. He's expected to appear in N.W.T. Territorial Court on Wednesday.

N.W.T. RCMP and the territory's Coroner Services are investigating, along with the Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit.

The investigation is ongoing.