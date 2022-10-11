Search team finds body of missing Fort Resolution hunter

The search for a Fort Resolution, N.W.T., hunter who went missing on the Slave River ended over the weekend with the discovery of his body.

The community-led search team found the body of George Giroux Jr. on Saturday, according to a Tuesday news release from the RCMP.

There is no indication of foul play at this time, police said.

A representative from the Giroux family said they did not want to comment at this time, except to thank all the searchers and community members for their support.

RCMP first received a report Oct. 3 that a 42-year-old man had fallen off a boat into the Slave River.

Though police didn't name him at the time, family members said Giroux was an experienced hunter and guide who grew up hunting and fishing on the Slave River. He had been out hunting by boat with someone else.

Community members from Fort Resolution immediately launched a search with help from the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association. RCMP had been helping with the search, bringing in a police dog and searching by aerial drone and boat, though the aerial services were scaled back later that week.

An investigation by the territory's office of the chief coroner and the Fort Resolution RCMP is ongoing.

Police said they thank the community and the volunteer searchers that led the search effort.