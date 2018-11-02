Unofficial results show incumbent Louis Balsillie re-elected chief in Fort Resolution

Unofficial results from voting Thursday in Fort Resolution have incumbent Louis Balsillie re-elected as chief of the Deninu K'ue First Nation.

According to those results, Balsilie received 116 votes with Sharon Lafferty the runner-up with 65 votes. Bradley King, Patrick Simon and Kevin Boucher won the three council positions.

According to Raymond King, the hamlet's electoral officer, more than 800 were eligible to vote, although most lived outside the hamlet.

About 470 people live in Fort Resolution, according to Statistics Canada.