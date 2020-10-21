N.W.T. man guilty of murder in 2018 axe attack

A 33-year-old Fort Resolution man has been found guilty of second degree murder for killing another man with an axe.

Chad Tyler Beck, dressed in jail-issued grey sweat pants and green sweatshirt, sat next to his lawyer as Justice Shannon Smallwood delivered her verdict over two hours in a Yellowknife courtroom on Tuesday.

Beck admitted he attacked 27-year-old Cameron Sayine on July 1, 2018. Beck tried to plead guilty to manslaughter at the start of his trial, but the prosecutor rejected the plea, electing to proceed with the charge of second degree murder.

Second degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with no parole for a minimum of 10 years.

In her decision, Justice Smallwood said though Beck had drank at least a mickey and a half of vodka and six beers the day of the murder, he was not too drunk to appreciate the consequences of his actions.

Smallwood pointed out Beck had a very good recollection of what happened that day when he testified in his own defence.

Beck said he and Sayine had once been friends, growing up together in Fort Resolution. But he said the friendship had soured after Sayine stole alcohol from Beck's grandmother's house.

He said the day he killed Sayine he woke up hungover and went to a friend's house for a cookout and to continue drinking. He said Sayine showed up and things were peaceful until Sayine suddenly hit him in the head with a chair leg, cutting his eyebrow.

He said Sayine assaulted him twice more at the same small gathering, punching him, throwing him to the ground, slapping him and leaving him with chipped teeth.

Beck said after the third assault, he ran out of the house to call police, but returned because he was worried about Sayine beating up his cousin, who was the only other person there.

Beck admitted he picked up an axe at the doorway to the cabin and hit Sayine in the back of the neck, head and torso.

History of violence

Beck's lawyer argued that his client was reacting emotionally to being assaulted by Sayine. If someone loses self-control and reacts violently in response to a sudden insult or injury, killing the provocateur, murder can be reduced to manslaughter.

But Smallwood said Beck's actions were more the result of a decision than a sudden, out-of-control reaction.

"He'd had enough of Cameron Sayine and his abuse and bullying," said Smallwood, noting that a relative who was there testified that after the attack, Beck said, "He sure ain't going to f**king f**k us around anymore."

Witnesses testifying at the trial described Beck as a quiet person who got more talkative when he drank but was not aggressive.

They said Sayine became loud and belligerent when he consumed alcohol.

"He was an aggressive and irritating guy, especially when he drank," said Smallwood, later noting, "There was a history of Cameron Sayine bullying and assaulting Chad Beck."

The month before the attack, police were called to investigate a fight between the two men. No charges were laid. Later, Sayine and another man forced their way into Beck's house where the other man punched Beck in the face.

Sayine was also charged with assaulting a relative around the same time, a charge that was dropped after his death.

A date for sentencing will be set on Friday. The prosecutor said he wants to consult family members and the police about whether the sentencing hearing should be held in Fort Resolution, Hay River or Yellowknife.