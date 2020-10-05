Man charged after alleged assault in Fort Resolution

RCMP in Fort Resolution, N.W.T., have charged a man after an alleged assault at a home in the community.

In an email to CBC, RCMP say the incident happened Thursday at around 6:45 a.m. They received a call for service regarding an assault.

RCMP found an injured man, the email said.

The man was taken to the local health centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP later arrested and charged Sam Rymer, 25, with assault with a weapon.

Rymer was released from custody. The accused is scheduled to appear in court in the community on Nov. 4.