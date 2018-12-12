Fort Providence students finally open their very own youth centre

A youth centre has finally opened in Fort Providence, N.W.T., months after a high school politics class at Deh Gah School secured $40,000 for it.

"We finally did it! It's open!" said Nyssa McKenzie, who spent a semester last year lobbying for the centre as a part of the politics class at Deh Gah School.

In December, the group of students mobilized to lobby for a youth centre. They saw it as a solution to some of the issues — like drugs and alcohol — affecting youth in their community. They successfully secured funding from the hamlet and got permission to transform the lounge of the community's curling club into their very own youth centre.

McKenzie recalled the opening day earlier this month, seeing youth come in and seeing them excited. Parents were there too.

Parents and children came together to the grand opening of the youth centre in Fort Providence. (Submitted by Nimisha Bastedo)

"It's just really nice to see the parents and their children come together to the youth centre, and share this moment with us," said Shannan Bonnetrouge, another student behind the project.

From colouring, playing cards and even games on the two TV screens —"there's so much things they can do there," said Bonnetrouge.

'Really important' to have safe space

The students see the centre as a safe space for youth during the evenings and weekends. It will also give them more things to do — acting as potential deterrent from things like drinking or vandalism.

"Our community is really kind of affected by drugs, alcohol and residential school. It shows a lot and it affects a lot of the youth. It was really sad because none of the youth really had a place to go," explained McKenzie.

"It was really important we find a safe space for the youth."

Youth can play cards, among other activities at the centre. (Submitted by Nimisha Bastedo)

It's only been a week but the students are noticing changes already.

"Just the excitement they get every time the youth centre is open, they're just always there … and not getting into trouble," said Bonnetrouge. Children have already been approaching her and telling her how they want to be there everyday, she added.

McKenzie said they hope other youth in the territory can follow suit.

"No matter what your age, you will be able to fight for something if you really want it or you need it," said McKenzie.

"If you need a safe space, you can fight for it, and you could achieve it."

"Just go for it," said Bonnetrouge.