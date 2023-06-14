Fort Providence woman charged with murder in death of man

A 28-year-old woman in Fort Providence, N.W.T., has been charged with murder following the death of a man in the community.

RCMP discovered the man's body inside a home in the community on Monday evening. At the time, they took two women into custody and brought in the Major Crimes Unit to investigate.

Police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon that they released one of the women without charges. The second, who has not yet been named by police, is in custody on the murder charge and is set to appear in court Thursday.