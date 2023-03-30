Fort Providence, N.W.T., man facing 3 charges related to incident last week

A 38-year-old Fort Providence, N.W.T., man is facing multiple charges in connection with an incident that led to much of the community being locked down for hours last week.

Brent Michael Head is charged with pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, and using an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence.

The charges are related to an incident in Fort Providence last Thursday. That morning, the RCMP issued a news release saying that someone had called in at 3:23 a.m. to report a theft of firearms. The police emergency response team and the police dog and handler had been sent in to find and apprehend a suspect they had identified.

RCMP did not provide any details about why the emergency response team had been sent in. The release said there was "no specific threat to the community," but urged residents not to publicize the location of officers during the search.

The community's mayor urged people to remain indoors. Students were kept inside the school.

Police issued a news release mid-afternoon that day saying the suspect had been arrested.

Head has been charged dozens of times in the past, and all but a handful of those charges have been stayed or withdrawn. He faced multiple charges in four separate incidents last year alone, including two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, and four counts of assault.

Head made a brief appearance in Yellowknife bail court on Monday.