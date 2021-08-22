New COVID-19 exposure notices issued for Fort Providence, N.W.T.

Three new locations in Fort Providence, N.W.T. were added to a list of exposure settings by the territory's public health office on Sunday.

People who were at the following places are at a "higher risk" of being a contact of someone with COVID-19, according to the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer:

Northern Store on Aug. 19 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

M&R Grocery Store on Aug. 19 between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Big River Gas Bar's food and beverage area on Aug. 17 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Those who are partially vaccinated are required to isolate for 10 days from the time of exposure and get tested.

Anyone at the listed exposure sites who is fully vaccinated should monitor themselves for symptoms and wear a mask in public places. Fully vaccinated residents should only arrange testing and isolate if symptoms develop, said public health.

On Saturday evening, Jeremy Bird, the communications manager for the N.W.T.'s health and social services department, said public health would not be updating its COVID-19 dashboard or releasing case count updates over the weekend.

An update is expected on Monday.

The Canadian Rangers and the Canadian Red Cross have been deployed to help N.W.T. communities deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases.