1 arrested in break-in at Fort Providence, N.W.T., home

One person has been arrested after police recovered electronics, tools and other items that had been stolen from a home in Fort Providence, N.W.T., this week.

RCMP say they received a call on Thursday morning about a break-in at the home, with callers giving them descriptions of three suspects who were seen leaving the residence.

When officers executed a search warrant in the home of one of the alleged suspects, they recovered all of the items that had been reported stolen, including home electronics and tools with an estimated value of more than $1,000, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Police did not release information about the the male who was arrested, saying none of the charges against him have been sworn at this time.

In the release, police said the investigation continues and "further charges are being explored."

RCMP said Fort Providence has experienced a "significant number of break and enter reports over the last year," but they hope this case will lead to fewer incidents.

"Property crime is not a victimless crime. The items stolen belong to someone and may have more important meaning than just the dollar value of the object," Cpl. Jordan Forman, commander of the Fort Providence RCMP detachment, stated in the release.

"We are thankful we were able to retrieve the stolen property and provide some comfort to the victim(s) of this recent crime."

Anyone with information about the break-in on Thursday, or any other crimes or suspicious activity in the Fort Providence area, is asked to call Fort Providence RCMP at 867-699-1111 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.