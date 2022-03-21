Fort Providence, N.W.T., minor hockey team make finals of national 'Good Deeds' competition

Fort Providence's minor hockey team has put the N.W.T. community on the hockey map as it was named one of 12 regional finalists in the national "Good Deeds" competition organized by a major automotive company.

The Ice Ducks won $2,000, which they donated to the local Meals on Wheels program, and a spot in the finals for Chevrolet's Good Deeds Cup. The competition rewards local hockey teams that get more people from all backgrounds and abilities into hockey.

"We were in shock," said coach and team founder Edward Landry, about making the cut.

Making the finals means the Ice Ducks also get a shot at a $100,000 prize for the charity of their choice.

Inclusive from the start

The Fort Providence Ice Ducks got their start about a decade ago with 20 bags of donated hockey gear, and an inclusive approach to building a minor league hockey team.

"We started with the three kids wanting to skate," said Landry.

With support from the manager of the Northern store, Tim Craig, the little team received donated gear from Canadian Tire's Jumpstart charity.

They went to the local school, Deh Gáh Elementary and Secondary School, to recruit players.

"Anybody that wanted to play hockey, male or female was invited," he said. "Overnight we got 35 players."

Some members of the Ice Ducks at the first practice of 2022 in Fort Providence, N.W.T. (Submitted/Fort Providence Minor Hockey)

Even with the kids kitted out, Landry said, in a small community like Fort Providence, getting them to tournaments and hockey camps was a challenge.

He said that's because there's "hardly any income" to allow families to pay for the costs.

"The community companies and organizations were really helping out, dishing out some money for us to go."

Pandemic challenges

COVID-19 has hit the team hard, Landry said. It's affected turnout and because the pandemic has dragged on for two years, they're working to find gear that fits players, despite a big donation of equipment from the RCMP in 2019.

"We're still trying. The COVID-19 restrictions have started to lift up [but] there's more challenges that we could go to the hockey tournaments and camps," Landry said.

But Landry says overcoming challenges is a value they've tried to instill in the Ice Dogs from the start.

The Fort Providence Ice Ducks take a knee while listening to their coaches at a practice. (Facebook/Fort Providence Minor Hockey)

"Our focus, my focus was that in life, it's very tough. So when you learn to play hockey or any sport, you fall down, dust yourself up, get up and try again," he said.

Landry has been living by that philosophy in recent years. He's had two knee replacements but that hasn't stopped him from coaching.

"I haven't been on the ice skating for about, I think three years … I still get on the ice and try to show them how skate and how to handle the puck."

Landry said the team's also always looking for volunteers and fresh ideas for how to raise funds for the team.

He said people can support the team's efforts to do good by voting for them on the Good Deeds Cup website. Voting is ongoing until April 2.