High water affects radio signal in Fort McPherson, N.W.T.

Fort McPherson is off the airwaves.

Residents in the hamlet will not be able to tune into CBC or the local radio station after the power was cut to the transmitter booth, due to safety concerns about electrical shocks.

"It is under water enough that it is concerning," Chief Elizabeth Wright said in an interview with CBC.

The lost radio signal is the latest hit to the community. A state of emergency was declared Tuesday evening as the hamlet feared losing access to Deep Water Lake, the community's source of drinking water. Earlier, the hamlet lost access to its airport after the Dempster Highway was flooded.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, the water had started to go down, Wright said, and ice was moving.

Elizabeth Wright, chief of the Tetlit Gwich'in, in a file photo. (Karli Zschogner/CBC)

"There is lots of anxiety. Lots of people are worried," Wright said.

"What we are trying to tell people is not to panic. We are on high enough ground that we will be safe."

The hamlet of about 700 is about 120 kilometres south of Inuvik, along the Peel River, a tributary of the Mackenzie River. Most of the community is built on top of a hill, with the exception of some houses in the north end area.

Since the flooding started, people had been tuning into the local radio station for updates. The hamlet took over CBC's signal on Tuesday to better relay information.

With the loss of the community radio station, Chief Wright said people in the hamlet can still tune into CBC if they have data on their cell phones, or call or drop in at the band office for the latest information.

The phone number for the Tetlit Gwich'in band office is 867-952-2006.