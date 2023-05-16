Content
High water affects radio signal in Fort McPherson, N.W.T.

Fort McPherson is off the airwaves, after the hamlet cut power to the transmitter booth due to safety concerns. As of early Wednesday afternoon, the water had started to go down, said chief Elizabeth Wright, and ice was moving.  

The hamlet cut the power to the transmitter booth due to safety concerns

Jenna Dulewich · CBC News ·
Drone photo shows dirt road lined with trees on either side flooded by a creek.
A drone photo shows Mosquito Creek flooding a road and blocking access to the airport in Fort McPherson, N.W.T. on Tuesday. (Dean Charlie)

Fort McPherson is off the airwaves.

Residents in the hamlet will not be able to tune into CBC or the local radio station after the power was cut to the transmitter booth, due to safety concerns about electrical shocks.

"It is under water enough that it is concerning," Chief Elizabeth Wright said in an interview with CBC.

The lost radio signal is the latest hit to the community. A state of emergency was declared Tuesday evening as the hamlet feared losing access to Deep Water Lake, the community's source of drinking water. Earlier, the hamlet lost access to its airport after the Dempster Highway was flooded.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, the water had started to go down, Wright said, and ice was moving. 

Portrait of woman in front of canvas tent.
Elizabeth Wright, chief of the Tetlit Gwich'in, in a file photo. (Karli Zschogner/CBC)

"There is lots of anxiety. Lots of people are worried," Wright said.

"What we are trying to tell people is not to panic. We are on high enough ground that we will be safe."

The hamlet of about 700 is about 120 kilometres south of Inuvik, along the Peel River, a tributary of the Mackenzie River. Most of the community is built on top of a hill, with the exception of some houses in the north end area.

Since the flooding started, people had been tuning into the local radio station for updates. The hamlet took over CBC's signal on Tuesday to better relay information.

With the loss of the community radio station, Chief Wright said people in the hamlet can still tune into CBC if they have data on their cell phones, or call or drop in at the band office for the latest information.

The phone number for the Tetlit Gwich'in band office is 867-952-2006.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jenna Dulewich

Current affairs reporter

Jenna Dulewich is a journalist with CBC North. She joined the team in Yellowknife in 2020, after a career in print journalism in southern Alberta. In 2017, she was awarded Excellence in Rural Reporting from News Media Canada for her reporting on the lack of emergency shelters in rural Alberta. In 2020, she won the Emerging Indigenous Journalist Award from the Canadian Association of Journalists.

