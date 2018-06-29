1 person arrested after sudden death in Fort McPherson

RCMP in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., are investigating a sudden death in the community.

A news released issued by the RCMP said they responded to a call for service indicating there was an unresponsive 32-year-old man early Friday morning.

"[He] was pronounced deceased by medical personal," the statement said.

One person has been arrested. Police did not release the name of the deceased or the person arrested.

N.W.T. RCMP and the coroner's office are investigating the man's death, along with the Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit.

"Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, police will not be releasing any additional information at this time," the statement said.