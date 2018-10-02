20-year-old Inuvik man pleads guilty to aggravated assault in 2017 stabbing

An Inuvik, N.W.T., man has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing of a 17-year-old last year.

Jayden Greenland, 20, was supposed to face a four-day trial on Monday, but he changed his plea to guilty.

Court heard that on the night of Oct. 6, 2017, Greenland attended a party in Fort McPherson, N.W.T. During the morning hours, he got into an altercation with 17-year-old Abraham Stewart.

Crown prosecutor Jeff Major-Hansford told court that during the fight, Greenland — who was then 19 years old — stabbed Stewart nine times.

Stewart was transported to the community health centre and then to the Inuvik Regional Hospital for treatment. He has recovered from his injuries.

Greenland was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

'Find a better path,' judge says

At Monday's hearing, Greenland's great-grandmother, Mary Teya, asked N.W.T. Supreme Court Justice Karan Shaner to give Greenland a chance to grow and learn from his mistakes.

Major-Hansford said because Greenland has pleaded guilty to the first charge, he would not be prosecuted for three others he had faced.

Both Major-Hansford and Greenland's attorney, Thomas Boyd, proposed a sentence of 20 months in jail and two years probation. Shaner agreed with the sentence.

"This is a very serious event and it's could've been much worse," Shaner said to Greenland in court.

"You've been given a chance … to find a better path and better life."

With credit for time he's already served in custody, Greenland has two months remaining in his sentence.