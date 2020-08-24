Fort McPherson school reopening after 4-day closure due to heating problems
Students back to class at Chief Julius School on Friday for one day before holiday break
After four days of staying at home, kids in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., are expected to be back in the classroom a day before the winter break.
On Monday, Chief Julius School posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed that morning "due to heating issues."
It remained closed in the following days.
Greg Hanna, a spokesperson with the department of Infrastructure with the government of the Northwest Territories, confirmed that the school had been shut down due to a fuel pump malfunction.
However, Hanna said the issue has been fixed and classes will resume Friday morning.
It comes after a cold snap hit the Beaufort Delta region this week, with the temperature dropping below –38 C in Fort McPherson.
A post on the school's Facebook page says the annual Christmas concert will be postponed to the new year due to the fuel pump problem.
