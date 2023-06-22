RCMP warn against 'vigilante' activity after Fort McPherson, N.W.T., residents swarm alleged drug dealers

After allegedly stealing a truck and evading police, two suspected drug dealers in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., were swarmed by community members and assaulted, according to the RCMP.

In a news release, police said they received reports of a stolen truck on Wednesday and when they located it, two suspects drove away in it at a high speed. Police said they did not pursue due to the safety risks.

The release said that later in the day the two men were "swarmed by Fort McPherson residents just outside the community."

"The group was aggressively assaulting the two males," RCMP said.

The incident on Wednesday follows a similar one in Aklavik, N.W.T., last week, where videos posted on social media showed around two dozen vehicles outside the home of alleged drug dealers, while the RCMP were on the scene.

The RCMP said police in Fort McPherson on Wednesday de-escalated the situation and arrested the two males, who had sustained injuries from the assault.

Police recovered 43 bags of suspected crack cocaine and $2,230 from the vehicle.

Nuno De Sousa and Zachary Sullivan, from B.C., are facing multiple criminal charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, theft of a vehicle and evading police.

'No one ... can operate outside the law'

In the news release, RCMP also warned against "vigilante" activity by community members.

"We understand the frustrations being voiced. Every crime that is committed has an effect on the community, and it impacts our wider sense of safety," the statement read.

"We know people in our communities want to feel safe. No one, however, can operate outside the law to confront those that are believed to be breaking it."

Police also addressed the length of time it takes for investigations to be completed, to ensure the proper evidence is collected.

"While the public may want faster outcomes, we cannot circumvent our responsibilities under the law," the statement reads.

Police also warned about the risks of community members taking matters into their own hands, including the threat of violence escalating. Police said anyone involved in "vigilante activities" risks facing arrest.

"There are no quick solutions regarding crime."

CBC News reached out to numerous community members and elected officials about the incident in Fort McPherson, but no one was immediately available to speak.