Fort McPherson RCMP seize 'significant amount of alcohol'

Fort McPherson, N.W.T., RCMP say they prevented a significant amount of vodka from entering the community when they intercepted a vehicle on the Dempster Highway on Monday evening.

According to a news release Thursday, police said they located 20 375 ml bottles, two 200 ml bottles, three 750 ml bottles and seven 1.14 litre bottles of vodka in the vehicle that was on its way to Fort McPherson.

"The amount significantly exceeded the quantities allowed under the NWT Liquor Act and has been seized," the news release states.

The RCMP said an investigation is ongoing and did not say if they made an arrest.

"The amount of alcohol allowed in the community is determined by the NWT Liquor Act for a variety of reasons, including the prevention of crime related to excessive alcohol consumption. Fort McPherson RCMP is committed to protecting our most vulnerable citizens as this is not a victimless crime" stated Const. Amber Gambling in the release.

Fort McPherson RCMP are asking residents who have information about suspicious activity to call the detachment at 952-1111, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or text nwtnutips and a message to 274637.