Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North·Photos

Snowshoes and sex-ed: Fort McPherson youth and elders find a safe, traditional space to talk

Youth and elders from Fort McPherson learned how to make snowshoes last week, while also discussing mental and sexual health.

Camp was used to pass on traditional knowledge while providing space to talk about mental, sexual health

CBC News ·
Two young people watch as an elder holds a snowshoe on her lap and speaks. The three are sitting outdoors in green grass with blue skies above them.
Elder Mary Effie Snowshoe, right, of Fort McPherson, explains how snowshoes can be made from the land and what tools are needed to make them. (Karli Zschogner/CBC)

Youth and elders from Fort McPherson, N.W.T., learned how to make snowshoes last week, while also discussing mental and sexual health.

They attended a family camp with health workers held by the Gwich'in Tribal Council — one of several the council plans to hold.

A woman wearing a Levi's sweater smiles.
Dannika Peterson is a camp co-ordinator and youth mentor with the Gwich'in Tribal Council. (Submitted by Darius Keevik)
A man with a look of concentration on his face puts together a snowshoe.
William Charlie demonstrates the process of making snowshoes during the Snowshoe and Wellness Camp near Fort McPherson. (Submitted by Darius Keevik)
Two people grin and laugh in the sunlight with a lake behind them.
Delilah Kamuhanda of Saskatoon Sexual Health and registered nurse Lindsey Vold were health reps for the camp last week. (Karli Zschogner/CBC)
Several pieces of wood, some bent and wrapped into an oval, sit on the ground atop a pile of logs.
Pieces of wood for snowshoes lie in a pile at the Snowshoe and Wellness Camp. (Submitted by Darius Keevik)
A group of people stand in a row on the grass in front of a lake, smiling broadly for the camera.
The crew at last week's Snowshoe and Wellness Camp. (Karli Zschogner/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now