Snowshoes and sex-ed: Fort McPherson youth and elders find a safe, traditional space to talk
Youth and elders from Fort McPherson learned how to make snowshoes last week, while also discussing mental and sexual health.
Camp was used to pass on traditional knowledge while providing space to talk about mental, sexual health
They attended a family camp with health workers held by the Gwich'in Tribal Council — one of several the council plans to hold.