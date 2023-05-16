Fort McPherson, N.W.T., on flood watch as Peel River rises

Richard Nerysoo says he hasn't seen the water levels near Fort McPherson this high "for quite a few years."

The Peel River has started to overflow its banks near the community.

According to the latest water monitoring bulletin from the territorial government, the river rose quickly over the weekend.

"Cabin owners along the Peel River and residents of Fort McPherson should be aware of the potential for high water and flooding," reads the bulletin.

Nerysoo says the water is "quite strong" and has already moved cabins at 8 Mile, near the Peel River crossing, about 11 kilometres outside of the community.

He added some low-lying homes are also at risk of flooding in the community.

"People worry about their family and friends on the land," said Nerysoo.

He urged people to check in on each other if they can.

"It's two-way communication," he said. "It's really important this time of year."

The bulletin says the water levels will likely keep rising due to abnormally warm temperatures and snowmelt flooding into the river.