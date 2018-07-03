Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after death in Fort McPherson

N.W.T. RCMP have charged Darcy Nerysoo with second-degree murder after a 32-year-old man was discovered in Fort McPherson in the early morning hours of June 29.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Identification Services and the N.W.T. coroner's office assisted with the investigation.

Nerysoo, 30, is being held in jail in Yellowknife. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon stated in a news release that police won't release any more information, as the investigation is ongoing.