Fort McPherson man loses bid to have sentence reduced

A Fort McPherson man has lost his attempt to have his sentence reduced, even though the judge sentenced him to more jail time than even the prosecutor had called for.

Jayden Greenland, 22, was convicted of a dozen crimes, the most serious of which was threatening to kill two RCMP officers who arrested him.

Last July, Greenland ran when police tried to arrest him for breaching court orders by being out after curfew, consuming alcohol and having contact with a person he was ordered to stay away from.

Greenland tried to hide from police under a house. When they found him there and ordered him to come out he told them he had a 9 mm pistol and would shoot them if they approached him. Then he told them he had a knife and would stab them to death.

Though the prosecutor called for Greenland to be sentenced to five months in jail for each threat, he asked that the sentences be served concurrently, or at the same time.

The sentencing judge disagreed and said, because of the seriousness of the crimes and the need to discourage Greenland from uttering threats, the sentences would be served consecutively, meaning Greenland would be sentenced to a total of ten months instead of just five.

Judges will sometimes give concurrent sentences for different charges related to the same incident when they believe consecutive sentences would be excessive.

In appealing the sentence, Greenland's lawyer argued that punishment was excessive when combined with an additional four months jail time he got for the other charges he was facing.

But in N.W.T. Supreme Court on Thursday, Justice Shannon Smallwood said it was within the judge's discretion to give Greenland consecutive sentences for the threats he made against the RCMP.

Smallwood noted that Greenland may need more deterrence than most, because he's been in almost constant trouble with the law since 2013.

"The sentencing judge erred in not advising counsel that he was considering imposing a longer sentence, but the sentence was not demonstrably unfit," said Smallwood in dismissing the appeal.