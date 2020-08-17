Within a week, RCMP charge 3 people in Fort McPherson with impaired driving

Police in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., say they've charged three people for impaired driving within the course of a week.

In a news release Monday, RCMP say the first incident happened on Aug. 9. Police arrested a 43-year-old man in a pickup truck stopped at Tetlit Gwich'in Road in front of the RCMP detachment. He had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his breath samples.

The next incident was on Saturday, when a 31-year-old woman on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was stopped near a grocery store, say police. She was over three times the legal limit of alcohol in her breath sample.

Police say they arrested a 37-year-old woman in the third impaired driving incident on Sunday. This woman was also on an ATV near a grocery store and had over three times the legal limit of alcohol in her breath sample, say police.

All three people have been charged with impaired driving by alcohol over 80 milligrams, and were released from custody. They are scheduled to attend court at a later time, say police.

"In two of the incidents, members of the public contacted police to report the impaired drivers," said Sgt. Mark Bishop in the news release.

"We want to thank the community members for working with the RCMP in making Fort McPherson a safer community."