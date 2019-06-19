Fort McPherson fuel shortage could be solved soon

Gas station pumps ran dry in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., on Dec. 31.

Larry Greenland was in the community for a funeral, and spent Thursday morning figuring out how to get back home to Inuvik.

"I searched high and low this morning for gas," Greenland said.

He laughed and said he was able to buy five gallons of gas for $40 from a "gaslegger" — his term for a bootlegger of gasoline.

Both the Northern Store and Tetlit Service Co-op offer gas in Fort McPherson. The Northern Store hasn't had gas since November, and the Co-Op just ran out.

The Co-Op is also the only supplier in the community for heating fuel, and has just 10,000 litres of it left.

Tsiigehtchic — about 60 kilometres away — has gas but many travellers like Greenland don't even have enough fuel in their tanks to get there.

After making it to Tsiigehtchic on his purchase of gas from the "gaslegger," Greenland was able to fuel up and make it home.

'Worst case scenario'

Fort McPherson is not connected to the rest of the territory by a year-round road. Conrad Rutters, general manager for Tetlit Service Co-Op, said the store was prepared for the transition between the open-water ferry season, and the ice road opening.

"Before freeze-up, we make sure that we have our tanks filled up as much as we can, and that should last us [to] roughly this time of the year. There should be no issues now. This year it's a little bit different," Rutters said.

He said the first problem was the Northern Store running out of gas so early, which caused the Co-Op to pick up the slack, "which is good for us," he said.

"But at the same time our amount of fuel that we have in store is running lower much faster."

Another unexpected issue the company dealt with was that its normal fuel supplier, Ventures West, went bankrupt, so it had to find another company to take over fuel supply.

"I feel so bad for everybody in the community," Rutters said.

"This is the worst case scenario right? Company goes out of business, second company tried to scramble to accommodate you, Northern runs out of gas and then the weather has been really bad the last couple of weeks. All that together, that's what's happening right now."

Chieftain Energy took over the Ventures West deliveries. The Co-Op last had a delivery of fuel two weeks ago.

Rutters said Thursday that a fuel truck was reportedly on its way to the community and could arrive by midnight after been delayed for several days by bad weather.

"Before Christmas, he was able to make it up to Eagle Plains and then he got stuck there for 4 to 5 days," Rutters said.

"It's not that we aren't ordering enough, it's just getting it here that's the issue."