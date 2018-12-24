Son trying to bring northern art back to Fort McPherson, N.W.T.

Robert Feagan's parents lived in the North for many years, and during that time they collected many different pieces of clothing, art and tools. Now, living in Kelowna, B.C., his parents are downsizing into a condo, and that means they have to find new homes for many of the northern pieces.

Now Feagan is on a mission to return many of the items to their original creators, or if they have died, their family members. But this can be a bit of a challenge.

John Tetlichi made the snowshoes about 65 years ago. Feagan says he and his father both wore them.

Feagan's parents don't remember who created each piece of clothing and art. So Feagan has been turning to Facebook to try and find the original craftsmen.

From the 50s up until 1985, Robert Feagan's father, Hugh, lived up North, moving from Whitehorse — where he met his wife — to Mayo, to Aklavik and then to Fort McPherson. Hugh and Marj married in Aklavik's church before it burned down.

Hugh was with the RCMP, and Feagan said he had a very different approach to policing in northern communities.

"He formed strong friendships with the people there," said Feagan. "Very seldom was there any animosity or a fight to get someone to co-operate and go to the cells when they had to."

He said his mother worked at the Anglican residential school in Aklavik and then in Fort McPherson. "She still has really strong relationships with her friends in Fort McPherson."

"They didn't see themselves as people who were there to police… They made themselves part of the community."

"My dad saw everybody as friends."

Feagan says he's going to bring at least one of the dog whips back to the family. (Robert Feagan)

Honourary band members

At one point his father was on a curling team, and he had to lock-up one of his teammates for about a week. Feagan said the story goes that his father would let the man out to curl on the team, and then he would promptly lock him back up when the match was over.

Feagan said his father still gets teary-eyed when he talks about leaving Fort McPherson. "When my dad retired in 1985, the people of Fort McPherson had my parents' back. And they made them honourary band members."

Feagan says the baby belt is the same age as he is, 59. (Robert Feagan)

Now, while clearing out his parents' house, Feagan has found an adult narwhal tusk, beaded baby belts and snowshoes, among others.

The snowshoes were made by John Tetlichi 63 years ago. His dad told him that he had bought some snowshoes in Edmonton before he moved to Aklavik, but when he brought them up "they were garbage."

"He was told that John Tetlichi in Fort McPherson made the best snowshoes… my dad used them on patrol for many years and I used them."

Another found item was a set of dog whips, but he didn't know who had made them. He posted a photo on Facebook and Tetlichi's son confirmed that the dog whips were his father's handiwork.

"Incredible workmanship," said Feagan of the whips. "I'd like to give one of the whips back."

But he said it might be hard for him to part with the snowshoes. "I know the family would love to have the snowshoes back, but it's one of those things where my dad used them for many years patrolling as well and I used them."

"That's a tough one."

He said he would like to bring as many of the items as possible back to the community.